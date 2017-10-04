'Missing' 4-year-old was with his dad

SAFE AND SOUND: The boy's father says he "walked past” his ex's house when he saw his son, 4, in the yard.

SAFE AND SOUND: The boy's father says he "walked past” his ex's house when he saw his son, 4, in the yard. Jay Fielding

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

A FEARFUL mum called 000 and went on a frantic search with friends after she woke from a Sunday morning sleep to discover her young child missing.

Police called to the scene checked yards and then to much relief the toddler was found at Bundaberg Hospital.

He was safe and well with his father who is estranged from the boy's mum.

In details before Bundaberg Magistrates Court, the child's father said he'd only been acting as a caring parent, saying that when at 8am he walked past the house of his former partner he saw his son, aged 4, alone in the yard.

The man, 29, pleaded guilty to contravention of a domestic violence order on September 10.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said that at the time a domestic violence restraining order prevented him from having contact with the woman or attending the house.

Police facts say the man was walking past the house when he knocked on the door and encouraged the child outside and took him.

Snr Cnst Blunt said the mother had been asleep in bed and realised the child was not there when she woke at 8.35am.

A search was done of the house and yard and 000 called to report a missing child.

He said the mother made calls to family and with her brother and others began searching the area.

Around 11.45am police spoke to the man and the child at the hospital, the man saying he was walking to a friend's house when he saw the child in the yard.

"I just walked past. My intention was good,” he said.

"I was knocking. He kept asking for breakfast.”

When Magistrate Belinda Merrin queried why he did not send someone a text, he said his phone was broken, and the incident had been "blown out of proportion”.

But Ms Merrin said it was not out of proportion when a mother woke to find her child is not there, telling him he did not think through the consequences.

She said he had left no message, which led to a waste of public resources with police and others looking for his child.

The magistrate said that because of the protection order he should not have been there, noting he had been fined $1500 just two months before.

Snr Cnst Blunt said the protection order had since been varied to allow them contact.

He was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid community work.