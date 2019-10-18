Menu
’Missile’ propelled into Melbourne home

by Sarah McPhee
18th Oct 2019 7:29 AM

A Melbourne home has been rocked by an explosion after a device was propelled into the sky at a nearby park and crashed through the roof.

Victoria Police are investigating after the incident in Carrum Downs, in the city's southeast, about 5pm on August 28.

"Investigators have been told an explosive device was ignited at a reserve on Hillview Drive," police said in a statement today.

"The device was propelled into the sky before it crashed into the roof of a nearby home about 150 metres away.

"The impact caused extensive damage to the roof as well as inside the property."

Damage at the Carrum Downs property. Picture: Supplied
Two residents were home at the time but were not physically injured.

Kelvin Bitomsky told The Herald Suna 57cm piece of metal tubing weighing seven kilograms crashed into his home about 15 seconds after he first heard a huge bang.

If his son had been in the shower he would have been killed, Mr Bitomsky said.

Kelvin Bitomsky was home at the time. Picture: Sarah Matray
The Arson and Explosives Squad has released CCTV footage and images of two people in the hope public identification would assist their investigation.

The man is described as caucasian, approximately 180cm tall and of a medium build.

He was wearing dark pants and a grey long-sleeved hoodie at the time.

Two people captured in CCTV.
A woman accompanying the man is also described as caucasian and of medium build with long hair tied in a ponytail.

She was wearing a dark hoodie, light blue jeans and tanned boots at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

 

 

The debris in the shower. Picture: Supplied
Police are hoping they will be identified.
