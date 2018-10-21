Miss Supercars honour has Alice beaming

RUNNER UP: Alice Litzow (right) placed second in the Miss Supercars National Final held on Friday.

BUNDABERG'S Alice Litzow took second place at the Miss Supercars national final at the weekend.

She came second out of more than 1000 contestants who competed as part of the ambassador program.

AT THE GRID: Bundaberg's Alice Litzow a finalist in the Miss Supercars 2018. Adam Wratten

She's had a busy weekend, saying on her Facebook page that she'd got up early on Saturday morning for a course car ride around the Gold Coast 600 track and had a lot of grid duties to fulfil over the course of the two days.

She thanked her family for their constant support.

Earlier this year Ms Litzow was hand-picked to represent Australia in the 2018 Miss Tourism Queen International Pageant where she competed against 60 other women from 60 different countries from May 8 to 17.

Previous honours for the young lady include winning the 2017 Face of Origin for both Queensland and Australia.

As part of the Miss Supercars Ambassador Program, Ms Litzow was raising money for children's charity Variety and had raised almost $1000 by the end of yesterday evening.

To help Ms Litzow with her fundraising efforts, visit https://bit.ly/2q3Goi7.