Miss Personality shines in contest

IT WAS a week of race cars, glam frocks and raising money for vital children's services for Bundaberg mum Jodie Pozzan.

Two weeks ago, the local beauty competed in the finals of the Miss Supercars contest at the Goldcoast 600 and won the title of Miss Personality at the 2017 Supercars Series event.

Mrs Pozzan said her whole week was highlight after highlight.

"From doing our swimwear judging on stage in the rain to wearing the beautiful gown made by local designer Lennee Graham for our evening wear judging,” she said.

"Being in the drivers parade before the big race and rubbing shoulders with the drivers was an unforgettable experience, it wad a taste of what it's like to be famous I guess.”

Jodie Pozzan at the Goldcoast 600. Ashley Clark

Ms Pozzan said the event wasn't all about the cars, with the models also raising funds for Variety, the children's charity.

"I raised $653 with the help of generous Bundaberg locals- the fourth highest amount out of all the Miss Supercars entrants,” she said.

"Between us all we raised over $9000.

"We also went to a special school and spent the afternoon with the children, it was so heart warming seeing their reactions to having us there.”

Now back home, Miss Personality is already thinking about what's next.

"I did say to myself that this would be my last competition but as I left the hotel in Gold Coast I did think I'm going to miss this so you never know what the future will bring,” she said.

"I really enjoyed myself this year and honestly met some amazing women.

"I have made some lifelong friends.”