MISLEADING: Division 8 representative Steve Cooper has raised concerns about a protest flyer regarding a proposed service station.
'Misleading' servo protest flyer fuels concern

Carolyn Booth
23rd Jul 2018 5:00 AM
DIVISONAL 8 representative Steve Cooper has labelled a letterbox-dropped protest of a proposed service station development as "misleading” after his contact details were the only ones printed on the flyer.

Yesterday Cr Cooper said he was all for members of the community voicing their opinions, he even called for submissions on the proposed application, but was concerned he could be perceived as the author of the flyer, which simply wasn't true.

The "protest against development” takes aim at the proposed centre at 41 Childers Rd, Branyan and states "fumes from petrol and gas constantly be in the air, poisoning neighbours and polluting the environment”.

Plans for the service station complex with drive-through food outlet were lodged with Bundaberg Regional Council July 9.

At the bottom of the flyer, Cr Cooper's contact details are listed, imploring people to lodge and voice their objection by emailing the Division 8 councillor.

In contrast, nowhere does the flyer indicate who's behind the protest, and that's what has Cr Cooper concerned.

"The only authority that's on the protest pamphlet that has been letter-boxed dropped, is my name as a place to enter a protest,” he said.

"It hasn't come from me, I'm not the person who wrote it.

"That's the way it appears and that's misleading and I'm, concerned about that ... and no one has been prepared to put their name to it.

"It's coming from a non-known source.”

Cr Cooper said without attributing the flyer to the protester, it had no context.

"Who's to know that it's not coming from an opposition service station,” he said.

"To me, it doesn't tell the story.”

However the councillor said he was more than willing to consider all opinions on the development, which would be considered as part of the process.

"I'm happy to take letters of protest and letters of support,” he said.

"Its a democratic right to protest. In this case, because it's not code assessable ... people have the right to do that.”

