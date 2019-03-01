Misfortune rules athletic duo out of state titles

LUCKLESS: Bundaberg's Jayce De Silva is out of this months state titles in little athletics after breaking his collarbone.

BUNDABERG Athletic Club And West Bundaberg Little Athletics duo Jayce De Silva and Helaina Lisciotto were both pumped to compete at this months state little athletics titles in Townsville.

But for different reasons both won't be attending.

De Silva and Lisciotto qualified after performing well at the regional championships for the central coast in Bundaberg last month.

De Silva won his event in under-10 in high jump, long jump and the 800m, breaking the regional record in the high jump with a distance of 1.25m.

The Bundaberg East State School student won't compete in Townsville after an incident this week in school.

"Playing soccer at school, someone tried to get the ball from me and put their foot in front of me and I tripped over,” he said.

The trip broke his collarbone with De Silva out for six weeks.

He is also unable to compete for Bundaberg in the AFL Wide Bay representative team after being named.

Lisciotto also broke a regional record in under-12 in the shot put throwing a distance of 9.67m.

She also won in the discus and shot put. "It was okay, I think that I should practice more,” she said.

"I usually have more time in the school holidays.”

But other commitments won't allow her to compete in Townsville.

She said it was a shame not to compete but was looking forward to improving over 12 months and try to qualify again next year.

"I aim to get better PBs,” she said. "And also improve in everything that I do.”

De Silva and Lisciott weren't the only ones to break a record from the club at the regionals with Charlie Steel (U10 100m), Jonty Murdoch (U12 discus, javelin and shot put), Kharla Hills (U15 100m, triple jump, 200m) and Nicholas Newton (U15 javelin) also getting one.

Others including Jessie Venner (U17 multi class high jump, 100m, 400m, 200m), Libby Venner (U11 multi class long jump, 100m, 400m, 800m, 200m), Bridget McEwan (U12 60m hurdles, long jump, 100m, 200m, triple jump), Jada McCoombes (U8 100m, shot put, 70m, and 200m) and Janiru Hewamadduma (U7 100m, long jump, 70m, 200m) won more than four events.

Finally Cooper De Silva, Olivia Houston, Connor Johnson and Aaliyah Skoric won three events each.

Newton, Murdoch, McEwan and Johnson will compete at the state titles in Townsville from March 22 to 24.