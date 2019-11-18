Misfits ground Bargara Bombers

SOFTBALL: The Hervey Bay Men’s A grade competition provided some lopsided results on Saturday.

The competition has been wide open over the opening few rounds with tight tussles the order of the day.

This changed on Saturday when the Misfits totally dominated Bargara Bombers with a 17-1 win.

Bargara scoring their only run in the first innings and did not get another run over the plate.

Misfits scoring regularly to dominate the match.

In other A grade men matches, Brothers United Heat also trounced their opposition with a 20-2 scoreline over Waves Schooners.

Maryborough lost to Misfits 6-1 while Terrors also scored a victory over Bargara Bombers 8-1.A

A grade ladies provided closer tussles over the three matches with an exciting 0-0 result for Brothers United Inferno and the Waves Tsunamis.

In the other matches Brothers United Firesticks also defeated Waves Tsunamis, winning 5-3.

Bargara Bullets were dominant over Terrors winning 14-9.

It was a full day of softball action with T-ball and junior games held before the senior A and B grade matches.

In a dominant display Maryborough Incas travelled to Hervey Bay to play against Wildcats and Bargara Bandicoots in the under 14 division.

Incas winning both matches comfortably with 11-1 and 16-2 scorelines.

In other under 14 matches Brothers United Blaze beat Waves Riptides 7-6 while Terrors won 22-2 over Bargara Bandicoots.