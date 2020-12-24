Menu
Burnett Heads Neighbourhood Watch posted these photos of their Facebook page recently.
News

‘Miscreants’ slammed for reported hooning activities in region

Mikayla Haupt
24th Dec 2020 5:00 AM
The Burnett Heads Neighbourhood Watch has taken to social media to share their concerns with hooning activity in the Bundaberg suburb.

According to their post, there had been reports of “many hooning activities” last week.

They are urging the community to report the “selfish drivers who like to deface the roads, cause undue fear and have little regard for the community” to the authorities.

Hooning activity and vehicle descriptions can be reported to police or the Hoon Hotline 134666.

“Seeing the state of roads and damaged signs all caused by these miscreants, takes away from the natural beauty of Burnett Heads,” the post reads.

The photos are of the carpark at the Esplanade Southern End, Hermanns and Rowland Roads.

The post states police will increase patrols, particularly during the Christmas and New Year period.

