Miriam Vale crash among overnight ambulance rounds

Burbank - single-vehicle crash

A male patient with minor abrasions was transported stable to Princess Alexandra Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Mount Cotton Road and Alperton Road at 4.38am.

Mountain Creek - single vehicle crash

A male patient in his 30s was transported stable to Sunshine Coast University Hospital following a single vehicle crash on the Sunshine Motorway southbound at 3.03am.

Keperra - single vehicle into pole

At 2.15am, paramedics responded to reports of a single vehicle into pole on Samford Road and Upper Kedron Road. Three male patients were assessed on scene all of whom were subsequently transported to the Royal Brisbane and Brisbane Women's Hospital.

One of the patients, a male teenager in his late teens, had abdominal and chest injuries and was transported in a critical condition with a critical care paramedic on board. The other two patients were transported in stable conditions.

Heritage Park - two-vehicle crash

A patient was transport to Logan Hospital in a stable condition following a two-vehicle crash on Bayliss Road and Green Road at 1.05am.

Chapel Hill - snake bite

At 12.22am, paramedics responded to reports of a snake bite incident at a private address in Chapel Hill. A patient was subsequently transported stable to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Ninderry - vehicle and pedestrian incident

A female patient was transported to Nambour Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries after a vehicle and pedestrian incident on Roth Lane at 12.11am.

Kilbirnie - residential fire

No patients required assessment following a residential fire on Goombungee Mount Darry Road around 8.30am. Paramedics remained on standby.

Miriam Vale - motorcycle crash

A male patient was transported to Gladstone Hospital stable with a leg injury following a motorcycle crash on Jinks Street and Roe Street at 8.25pm.

Waterford - single-vehicle crash

A stable female patient was transported to Logan Hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Gloucester Street at 7.30pm.

Bowen - single-vehicle crash

A single-vehicle crash involving a tree on the Bruce Highway and West Euri Road at 6.55pm resulted in three stable patients being transported to Bowen Hospital.

Currumbin Waters - post-immersion

A male toddler was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital stable for observation following a reported post-immersion at a private residential pool at 6.50pm.

Narangba - vehicle rollover

A female teenager was transported to Redcliffe Hospital stable with minor injuries following a vehicle rollover on Burpengary Road and Mackie Road at 6.10pm.

