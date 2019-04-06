Menu
Two men miraculously walked away uninjured after a single car rollover on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannonvale this morning.
Miraculous escape following Cannonvale rollover

Claudia Alp
by
6th Apr 2019 10:21 AM
TWO MEN have miraculously avoided injury after a single car rollover on Shute Harbour Rd at Cannonvale this morning.

A Whitsunday Police spokesperson said the car rolled just before 8.30am, but surprisingly there were no injuries to the men, both in their 20s.

The car overturned in bushes down a steep embankment, pushing in the metal rails of a pedestrian walkway.

 

The spokesperson said the car will be towed away about 2pm today, but the walkway has been cordoned off by police tape until that time.

Police closed the east-bound lane on Shute Harbour Rd opposite Whitsunday Business Centre for about 30 minutes while emergency services were on site.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said no one was taken to hospital following the incident.

 

Police investigations into the cause of the incident remain ongoing.

