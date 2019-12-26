Miracles from mayhem: Flashback to the 2013 floods

HIGH RESOLUTION: The Rural Fire Brigade helping restore Quay st, East Bundaberg - outside the Bundaberg Marching Association Hall. Photo: Grant Dixon

IN 2013, as floodwaters rose around North Bundaberg man Gavin Fowkes's home, he had to make a decision - leave his best mate, Gud, behind to fend for himself and be evacuated by air alone, or stay put with his dog.

He chose to stick by the side of his beloved canine who had just battled cancer.

Seeking refuge on the roof, Mr Fowkes was eventually rescued by boat.

His was just one of many stories that emerged from arguably Bundaberg's most significant weather event in modern history.

FLOOD: Gud and Gavin Fowkes at home at the North Bundaberg property. Photo: Simon Young / NewsMail Simon Young BUN070114FOW5

Then there was the heartwarming tale of Sally Moorhead who was reunited with her beloved horse, Belle.

Sally had had to say goodbye to her horse before swimming across the road of her Mariners Way home, climbing on the roof of a house and being airlifted to safety.

Some "miracle person" had helped Belle swim to safety and took her to Oakwood State School.

In January of that fateful year, rumours had swirled faster than floodwater that Paradise Dam would burst.

And while the reality was not as dramatic as some had claimed, it was still bleak.

The floods left a $34 million damage bill in their wake.

A whopping 1.5 million litres of water roared through the dam's spillway each day at the height of the floods.

Amid the torrid conditions, the community showed its true spirit.

One community group that formed was Undies for Bundy, which started after someone heard a flood victim saying all they wanted was a clean pair of underpants.

The movement grew and before long shipments of knickers were piling up for those left without the most basic of items.

A Mud, Sweat and Tears concert was held to raise funds for flood victims, bringing in thousands of dollars.

Emergency crews also pitched in in the most Aussie way possible by holding a charity cricket game for the caus

A dinner held to support businesses raised $70,000.

The Burnett River has experienced flooding of varying levels in January 1880, February 1893, February 1942, July 1954, February 1971, January 1974, May 1983, March 1992, February 2003, December 2010, January 2013, February 2015, March-April 2017 and October 2017.