'Miracle tea': The drink that can help new bubs (and mums)

Potsville' resident and Clean Tea owner Jordana Edwards blends the herbs that go into her breast feeding tea- Mother's Love. contributed

WHEN she found it difficult to breastfeed her own child, Jordana Edwards set about concocting a "miracle tea" for breastfeeding mothers - with a little help from her own mum, of course.

"I had so much trouble breastfeeding my second child that before I had my third, Mum and I developed both a raspberry leaf pregnancy tea and the Mother's Love Breastfeeding Tea," Mrs Edwards said.

"Little did I know my daughter would be born with silent reflux and was in chronic pain for the first nine weeks of her life.

"That experience taught me so much about improving what I ate for her comfort, but more importantly how much herbal tea can affect breast milk."

Mother's Love helps babies with colic and is now Mrs Edwards' best-selling product at her boutique store Clean Tea in Byron Bay.

"It's currently tracking at 80 per cent of sales," she said.

"It started off slowly, but as more and more women use it and share it and promote it within circles, it's just exploded."

Mother's Love is a combination of herbs that claim to be beneficial to the digestive system for mum and baby, as well as aiding in the production of healthy breast milk and to calm babies' tummy.

"My mother Amanda Hunter is a naturopath and medical herbalist, and is my 'go to' for any new tea blend," she said.

"There were a few breastfeeding teas on the market focused on supply increase but we focused on reducing colic and wind in baby.

"Mum researched the herbs and came up with nettle, caraway, aniseed, fennel and vervain. We are constantly get amazing feedback from mums like babies are happier, in less pain and are sleeping better."

Mrs Edwards said Mother's Love was safe to drink during any stage of pregnancy or breastfeeding and while the product was not certified organic, all products were sourced through Australia's largest organic herb wholesaler.

"They are all certified organic herbs," she said.

"All our blends are then carefully hand blended in our Byron Bay factory, with love.

"There is no exact governing body on breastfeeding certified products. All our herbal information is sourced from the Therapeutic Goods Administration."

She said it was rewarding to know her product was helping so many women and babies.

"Those first few weeks of having a newborn are difficult," she said.

"I've had three children and the third was even the hardest, it doesn't get easier. Knowing we have created a product that can sometimes assist, is simply wonderful and for some women life changing is so fulfilling."

Recently cracking the international market, Clean Tea has expanded their distribution from Australia and New Zealand into the UK.

"As a small business owner its nice to have a feel good product," she said.

"Running a business and juggling your own work/life balance can be hard and stressful, so knowing we can make a difference to tiny little babies makes it all worthwhile on those tough days. I am Grateful the tea has able to help so many women ... happy babies equals happy mamas."