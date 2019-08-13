‘Miracle’ nobody hurt in drunk driving rampage

Kelly-Anne Michelle Mead, 28, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence and driving without due car and attention at court on Tuesday. Photo: Facebook

A "NIGHTMARE" driver is lucky nobody was hurt after writing off her friend's car in a drunken rampage hitting a sign, mounting gutters and destroying gardens.

Caloundra Magistrates Court heard how Kelly-Anne Michelle Mead's breath smelled of alcohol when police caught up with her after a witness saw her driving dangerously at Dicky Beach on March 15

The court heard the witness saw her car swerve into the opposite lane before mounting a road island and wiping out a sign, causing extensive damage to the front of the car.

Mead, 28, stopped momentarily on the island before driving off and leaving destroyed garden beds in her wake.

The Caloundra woman told police she was driving a friend home from a barbecue when the incident happened. She recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.260- more than five times the legal general limit.

"It is fortunate there were no injuries, and no one was hurt that day," police prosecutor Amanda Brewer said.

Mead's unblemished traffic history was tarnished on Tuesday when she pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor and driving without due car and attention.

Mead said she was getting her drinking under control through a range of methods, including alcohol counselling.

She said she was also in the process of paying $3000 to her friend for the written-off car.

Magistrate Stephanie Tonkin said it was a "miracle" nobody was hurt in the incident.

"It is rare that this court sees readings like this… very fortunate nothing worse happened," Ms Tonkin said.

"The alcohol is still around your neck like an albatross."

Ms Tonkin took into account the five months since Mead's licence was initially disqualified and further disqualified her for 10 months.

Mead was also ordered to compete two years' probation.

A conviction was recorded.