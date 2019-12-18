‘Miracle’ Gin Gin fire didn’t end in tragedy

QUICK-THINKING farmer Tyler Bengtson has managed to save the majority of his cane crop by jumping on his tractor and putting in a makeshift fire break as flames made their way through the neighbouring pine forest.

Division 3 Councillor Wayne Honor was on the scene and said it has been a miracle of an afternoon with “tragedy looming” when the vegetation fire broke out in Gin Gin.

He said the fire was believed to have started on the roadside and made its way into the forestry which was about 60 years old with a layer of debris and pine cones throughout, making for an “extremely vicious” fire.

With the winds blowing from the east, Cr Honor said had the wind changed to south-easterly it would have almost been unavoidably impacting an entire block of homes.

Some of which he says are a mere 10m from the forestry of trees soaring 50ft high.

Cr Honor said firefighters and police were preparing to evacuate Morris Terrace, Mango Tree Child Care Centre and the Gin Gin Bowls Club.

Fire at Gin Gin.

By Cr Honor’s account, about 4ha of cane were impacted by the blaze.

He said a lot of tragedy was avoided this afternoon.

Praising the quick and dedicated response to the fire by Gin Gin and Bundaberg crews, along with aerial spotters and the co-ordination by QPS and QAS, Cr Honor said he couldn’t thank them enough.

Describing the current fire situation as a crisis, Cr Honor urged the community to report anyone seen lighting fires or any smoke nearby.

With the extremely dry weather and intense fire conditions, he said people banding together was the only way to get through this.