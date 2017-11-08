News

Miracle escape as massive 25m tree falls on car

Darren Hanlon and his son Zac are lucky to have escaped with their lives after this tree fell on their car on Woongarra St.
Emma Reid
A BUNDABERG father and son are counting their lucky stars after a giant weeping fig crushed the car they were in during yesterday's freak weather event.

Darren Hanlon and his 16-year-old son Zac were on their way home just after 5pm when the weather turned nasty.

The pair described the event that took place shortly after as a miracle as a tree the size of a four-storey house came crashing down on their 1997 Holden Commodore.

Speaking to the NewsMail, they thanked the quick response of emergency services.

 

A large tree has come down outside the Centrelink offices on Woongarra St.
"I picked up Zac from McDonald's and it wasn't even raining," Mr Hanlon said.

"Not even five minutes later we couldn't see as we were driving."

The father-of-two tried to pull over on Woongarra St near Target because the rain was so heavy he couldn't see.

 

With no luck finding a park he continued through the round-a-bout and thought he would park at a nearby store up the road, but the pair didn't get that far.

"We were trying to find a park but didn't make it," he said.

"It just happened so fast, the roof collapsed and I ducked as it came down."

Zac said someone was definitely looking out for him and his dad.

 

Mayor Jack Dempsey, LNP leader Tim Nicholls, LNP candidate David Batt and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett assess the damage.
"We couldn't see a thing and tried to pull over," Zac said.

"Then the tree just fell."

The Bundy born and bred father said he'd never seen anything like it in Bundaberg in his 52 years here.

"It was one of the high branches that came down," Mr Hanlon.

"If it was one of the big branches we wouldn't be here today."

Zac said he was only in the crushed car for a minute before fireys were trying to free them.

 

A car is trapped under a tree on Woongarra St after yesterday's freak storm brought trees and roofs down across the region.
Mr Hanlon said he was assessed by ambulance and taken to hospital because his blood pressure was high.

"I was able to ring my wife and let her know a tree had fallen on us.

"She got quite upset hearing that. She followed us up to hospital."

Mr Hanlon said the rain was coming down sideways.

"The tree came down in slow motion and crushed the car slowly and we could hear glass shattering and going all over the place."

