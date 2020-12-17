Menu
News

Driver survives head-on road train crash, 4m bridge plunge

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
17th Dec 2020 9:05 AM
A MAN has miraculously survived a horror triple crash, smashing into a road train, crashing into a guard rail and then plunging 4m over an overpass near Adelaide River.

Police say the driver of a Mitsubishi Pajero lost control of his vehicle while driving over a railway overpass about 5.45pm Wednesday.

The driver lost control of his vehicle, hit a guard rail and then swerved into the path of an oncoming road train.

NT Police Watch Commander, Acting Senior Sergeant Tony Bennett said the Pajero crashed into the road train and then the vehicle's wreckage plunged over the bridge, falling 4m.

"Even though the Pajero will be a write-off, the driver and sole occupant was able to get out of the vehicle by himself," he said.

"He is currently in a stable condition at the Royal Darwin Hospital.

Adelaide River and Batchelor police attended along with clinic staff and voluntary firefighters.

Acting Sen Sgt Bennett said with the fast approaching Christmas holidays, NT Police would be conducting high visibility patrols and RBTs throughout the Territory.

"We urge all road users to drive sensibly and to the conditions," he said.

"If driving long distances take regular breaks and remember to arrange that Sober Bob if you are intending to go out for a drink."

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au


Originally published as Miracle: Driver survives crashing head-on into road train, plunging 4m over bridge

