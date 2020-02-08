Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Black Opaque leads the field home in racebook order at Bendigo.
Black Opaque leads the field home in racebook order at Bendigo.
eXtra

Miracle 40,320-1 chance lobs in greyhound race

by Andrew Copley
8th Feb 2020 3:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS a finish for the system punters or the numerically inclined on Thursday.

Incredibly, the eight greyhounds in race five at Bendigo finished in racebook order - from the red dog first past the post through to the pink dog coming in last.

It wasn't until the dying moments, on the back of some late jostling, that the greyhounds positioned themselves perfectly in order from numbers 1 to 8.

"The odds of this happening are very rare. In fact, the mathematical chances are 40,320-1," greyhound historian Allan Hawkswell said.

Bryan Carman, part-owner of the winner Black Opaque, said he didn't realise straight away what had occurred.

"As they crossed the finish line I was just rapt that my greyhound had won, especially as I had $20 on her," Carman said.

"But before long it was all over Facebook."

Black Opaque's victory was also a win for the Go The Red Dog campaign, with Greyhound Racing Victoria donate $250 to the Victorian Bushfire Appeal every time a greyhound wearing the red No.1 rug wins a race in Victoria until the end of February.

allan hawkswell bendigo greyhounds bryan carman go the red dog greyhound racing victoria victorian bushfire appeal

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Wake-up call’: Lessons from destructive Lowmead fire

        premium_icon ‘Wake-up call’: Lessons from destructive Lowmead fire

        News AS Lowmead Rural Fire Brigade’s first officer Dale Gerstenberg turned onto Lowmead Rd on December 15 last year in the station’s 51 fire truck, he knew they “were going...

        ‘Seek legal advice’: Complaints against builder top $100,000

        premium_icon ‘Seek legal advice’: Complaints against builder top $100,000

        News Proposed cancellation of licence sent to builder John O’Sullivan.

        MP considers injunction as option to delay Paradise Dam work

        premium_icon MP considers injunction as option to delay Paradise Dam work

        News THE Burnett MP said local stakeholders were considering an injunction to stop work...

        Committee checks costs of new Mon Repos turtle centre

        premium_icon Committee checks costs of new Mon Repos turtle centre

        News A HEARING investigating the Mon Repos Turtle Centre will be hearing from Bundaberg...