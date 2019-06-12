MINT OPPORTUNITY: Royal Australian Mint comes to Bundy

ROYAL AUSTRALIAN MINT: 2019 $1 'Australia' Counterstamp Uncirculated Coin - The Bold, the Bad and the Ugly: Australia's Wild Colonial Bushrangers

EVER wanted to learn more about how money is made?

The Royal Australian Mint brings minting experience to Bundaberg with the Mobile Mint Team setting up a pop-up shop at Stockland Bundaberg today.

From 9am-4pm, where the public can strike an 'Australia' counterstamp onto their own 2019 $1 The Bold, the Bad and the Ugly Uncirculated Coin, swap coins or cash for freshly minted special circulating coins, plus browse new products from the Mint.

Bundaberg residents are invited to boldly come forth to mint their coins on the Royal Australian Mint (the Mint)'s 2019 The Bold, the Bad and the Ugly Roadshow.

The Royal Australian Mint recognises the significance of the lasting impact that the bushranging era has had on Australia, including its role in shaping Australian art, literature, music, culture, and the myth of the Australian 'Larrikin'.