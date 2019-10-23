Minster explains: Why Paradise Dam report is being kept secret

MINISTER for Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Dr Anthony Lynham has explained why the government has not publicly released a technical report about the problems at Paradise Dam.

This is his response in full to the NewsMail's question about why the government would not, or could not, release the technical reports.

"The Government listens to the experts on these important issues of public safety and water security," Mr Lynham said.

"Experts at the Inspector-General of Emergency Management and Building Queensland will consider all the Sunwater information and technical reports, including the highly technical GHD report and a further peer review of this by an independent US expert.

"Building Queensland will then provide advice to government and the public early next year.

"We need to give all of these experts time to provide their analysis and advice in context."

As Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey launches a petition for the government to release the report and the LNP pushes for a parliamentary inquiry, it appears the minister is saying the reports have not been released to give experts time to provide analysis and contextualise the situation.

NewsMail editor Adam Wratten said it was a disappointing response from the minister, which failed to satisfy community expectations.

"This is skirting around the issue and using words to fill space without answering the question," Mr Wratten said.

"I can't see any reason from what has been explained here not to put our community in the full picture on arguably one of the biggest issues affecting our future."