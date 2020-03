Emergency services were called to a two vehicle crash on Burnett St, Bundaberg South this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews arrived at the scene on Burnett St at 9.02 with crews from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service arriving at 9.15.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics assess two patients with minor injuries, both of whom declined transport to hospital.