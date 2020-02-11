Menu
UNDER WATER: Hermans Rd, Burnett Heads, last week.
News

‘Minor flooding possible’: Burnett River included in flood watch

brittiny edwards
brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
11th Feb 2020 12:30 PM

THE Bureau of Meteorology has included Bundaberg in a flood watch after days of pouring rain.

The flood watch is now in place for catchments between Bundaberg and the NSW border.

BOM now lists the Burnett River as a catchment likely to be affected.

“Showers and storms are forecast for the Flood Watch area with heavy falls possible particularly during Tuesday and Wednesday,” they said.

“Generally catchments across the Flood Watch area have received significant rainfall during the past week and are likely to respond quickly to further heavy rainfall.

“Minor flooding is possible.

“Localised flooding and disruption to transport routes are likely particularly in the area of the heaviest rainfall.”

A BOM spokesman said people living or working along rivers and creeks should monitor the latest weather forecasts and warnings.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 immediately.

Click here to keep up to date on the current warnings.

