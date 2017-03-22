Minnie the poodle and kennel targeted in burglary spike

It is alleged a dog was stolen.

A PET has been taken from a home as the spike in burglaries continues to rise in the region.

Bundaberg police are warning residents to strengthen security measures and remember to lock up after 10 burglaries were reported since March 17.

Senior constable Danielle Loftus said one of the reports included the alleged theft of a pet dog from a property.

"A pet black poodle dog named Minnie and a grey kennel were allegedly stolen from a Martin Tobin Dr, Horsecamp address on March 20,” she said.

The month has also seen offenders stealing various items from homes in the region such as cash, ID cards, financial institution cards, electronic devices, phones, sporting equipment and safes.

Snr Const Loftus said some thieves had easy access into their victims' homes.

"Offenders have allegedly attempted to break in to some homes and damage has occurred to certain areas but other offenders have also allegedly entered homes via open garage door access or sliding doors or windows,” Snr Const Loftus said.

Since March 17, burglaries have been reported in areas including Avenell Heights, Avoca, Gooburrum, Horsecamp, Bundaberg North, Walkervale and Norville.

Snr Const Loftus said in order to curb the spike in burglaries, residents needed to lock up and take extra care.

"Please put in place some new habits to ensure you keep your home, shed, vehicle and property safe and secure,” she said.

"As always, lock it or lose it.”

To assist police, Snr Const Loftus said people should provide a good description of anyone they see committing a crime or acting suspiciously.

"Remember to keep calm, give your name, address and telephone number, report where and what is happening, stay on the phone and if you can safely do so, keep watching and continue to report what is happening,” she said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.