Minister’s one-minute dam response

RESOURCES Minister Anthony Lynham was asked in parliament if he would release the technical report of the faulty Paradise Dam.

Dr Lynham did not give an absolute “yes” or “no” to the question during his one-minute response to Burnett MP Stephen Bennett’s inquiry on Wednesday morning.

But what he did say was the public and the government would be given advice from experts early next year.

But they needed time to analyse the reports, Dr Lynham said.

“Just yesterday I met with representatives of the Burnett region, mainly farming representatives and we’re meeting on a monthly basis to discuss issues around Paradise Dam,” he said.

“But the government listens to experts on the important issues of public safety and water security.”

The Inspector-General of Emergency Management, Building Queensland, and an independent US expert were considering Sunwater’s and GHD reports.

Meanwhile, the Queensland Parliament has been given an e-petition urging for the public release of the reports, submitted by Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey.

The e-petition had 577 digital signatures within 24 hours of the petition being sent to the parliament.