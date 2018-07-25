Minister's claims 'fake news Trump would like': Councillor

THE Crime and Corruption Commission will investigate the conduct of Ipswich City Council-owned companies after a damning report revealed cash losses, all-expenses paid trips around the world and donations to wealthy schools.

The McGrathNicol reports revealed directors of council-owned companies had chartered private jets to fly around the world, made large donations to independent schools and spent thousands of dollars to prevent information being released.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said there was a veil of secrecy around the council's companies, including the one established to redevelop the mall: Ipswich City Properties.

Mr Hinchliffe visited the Ipswich Mall on Tuesday and spoke about his concerns regarding the council's conduct.

"I've got grave concerns in relation to the transparency and accountability of the operation of these companies," he said. He said matters "need to be looked at far more closely".

"I've spoken to the chair of the CCC about these matters and I'm also sending these reports... directly to the CCC for them to consider," he said.

"The reports say that the entities were established to avoid the requirements of the Local Government Act."

Councillor Paul Tully and acting mayor Wayne Wendt walk to Stirling Hinchliffe's press conference. Cordell Richardson

The minister said charges against company directors were a matter for the "appropriate authorities".

Acting Mayor Wayne Wendt, councillors Paul Tully and David Martin attended the minister's conference.

Mr Hinchliffe said created entities could have a purpose, but they needed to be open to public scrutiny.

He said documents were tabled after concerns the reports, which were commissioned by the council, "have sat secret".

Cr Tully, the surviving director of Ipswich City Properties, defended the company's operations.

"All figures stated in the minister's "secret" McGrath Nichol report are extracted from the Auditor-General's audited Financial Report 2017," Cr Tully said.

"They are public figures.

"There is a $50 million loan to ICP - $30 million of this money has bought land which council continues to own.

"The amount that we state as a company, as the cost so far is $15.5 million."

Stirling Hinchliffe holds a press conference in the Ipswich CBD mall with regards to the Ipswich City Council. Cordell Richardson

Cr Tully said Mr Hinchliffe's statement was "full of fake news which Donald Trump would be proud of".

He then acknowledged the minister was right; a private plane was used by ICP directors in 2010.

Cr Tully said he, Jim Lindsay and Paul Pisasale chartered a private flight to visit three United States cities in one day.

"It was Indianapolis, New York and Washington DC - 7am to 10pm," he said.

"It was cheaper to travel by a small aircraft than it was to use commercial airlines."

Cr Tully said the ICON development, stage one of the CBD redevelopment, had already netted Ipswich City Council $14 million in profit.

He said ICP had been properly audited and called on the minister to show where his own government's Auditor-General had gone wrong.

"Annual reports show this development is soundly accounted for," he said.

Cr Tully said the minister was accusing company directors of fraudulent behaviour.

"He's now upped the ante today in a media release is suggesting there is elements of fraud with the companies," Cr Tully said.

"I invite him to refer that to the CCC because very quickly he'll likely be charged himself with making a false complaint," he said.

Mr Hinchliffe said Cr Tully's behaviour was "disappointing".

Cr Tully was asked if the writing on the wall for the council's dismissal.

"It might be, but you fight to the bitter end," he said.

THE COMPANY ACTIONS

- Sold large tracts of commercial and residential land without testing the market

- Made donations to a large private school

- Failed to lodge audited financial statements and prepare a director's report

- Failed to sign off on board minutes

- Allowed officers of the controlled entities to sign off on their own travel costs.