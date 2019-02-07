Minister to investigate safety of Moore Park Rd

Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey calls for a meeting next week to look at Moore Park Rd safety.

AN INCREASE in serious crashes on a dangerous Bundaberg road has sparked the minister to investigate.

This comes as a 22-year-old is fighting for his life in in a Brisbane hospital after his Holden station wagon crashed in to a tree on Tuesday night.

Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just before 8pm and the road was wet and slippery.

Calls for the State to look at the dangerous road have now been answered with the Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey calling a meeting next week.

"Safety is our number one priority, and my thoughts are with the young man and his family," Mr Bailey said.

"I've asked my department to investigate potential safety improvements between Booyan Road and Croome Creek, and to meet with the local Speed Management Committee next week to discuss reducing the speed limit through this section of Moore Park Road."

In November Bundaberg father Jamie Godfrey was killed after his ute crashed in to a tree at the S bends.

GONE TOO SOON: Jamie Godfrey, 43, died after his car crashed into a tree on Moore Park Rd in November last year. Contributed

The crash on Tuesday night was only metres away and the man's station wagon crashed in to a power pole.

Bundaberg Regional Councillior Jason Bartels has called for the road to be fixed after residents claimed it was dangerous.

"Enough is enough," Cr Bartels said.

He said the road was often shut due to flooding or serious crashes.

Cr Bartels said the road had been ignored for too long and the State Government needed to act now before another life was lost.

"It's not good enough," Cr Bartels said.

"It is frustrating as a local government councillor when state issues are affecting the area and the region and all that you can do is hope that the state will fix the issue.

"And if you do speak out and make some noise you get accused of over-stepping your mark and interfering with what is a state issue."

He said the section of road known as the "S bends" needed immediate action.

HAD ENOUGH: Moore Park Beach resident Russell Stewart with Bundaberg Regional Councillor Jason Bartels and Grant Errington hold concerns about the roads to the seaside community which are dangerous and flood, leaving the community stranded. TAHLIA STEHBENS

"There has been four serious accidents in the last three years that I know of and two of which have had fatalities and still nothing has been done to rectify the problems with the road," Cr Bartels said.

"It's seems that the road is constantly shut due to either flooding or a fatality - it's just not good enough. There is a major problem with this section of state-controlled road and it needs to be fixed now.

"The people of Moore Park deserve a safe road for their families to travel on to work and school."

In July, the road was ranked the 13th worst road in the state by RACQ. It was noted as being flood prone, and having poor shoulder and rough surfaces.

At the time Moore Park Beach resident Grant Errington said the ranking came as no surprise and he hoped the survey would be a "wake-up call" for the state.

"Moore Park Rd is a shocker," he said. "It's dangerous."

Cr Bartels raised the flooding issues with the road in July, when residents complained it was also dangerous.

In May, Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said Cr Bartels needed to check with Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey before making accusations.

Mr Bailey said the department would start work to identify flood-prone sections of road across Wide Bay Burnett.

"This will allow us to prioritise future upgrades," he said.