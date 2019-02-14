Minister tells local MPs to get on board with Tobruk

COSTS COVERED: Burnett MP Stephen Bennett's constant cry that taxpayers have paid for rectification works to the ship is incorrect. These were paid for by the contractor.

IT'S great to see the enthusiasm of local dive operators who are excited to have ex-HMAS Tobruk receive its first divers on February 25.

Last week I spoke to one operator who has dived the Tobruk and said that it's a world-class dive site that will attract people from around Australia and the world to the region.

It's disappointing then, that despite the positivity from divers, local councils and the tourism sector, the local LNP Members of Parliament are still only interested in trashing the Tobruk and actively encouraging people to stay away, which will cost jobs and hurt the local economy.

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett's constant cry that taxpayers have paid for rectification works to the ship is incorrect.

These were paid for by the contractor.

The Palaszczuk Government is investing in local tourism and jobs.

The LNP should get on board.

- LEEANNE ENOCH, Minister for the Environment and Great Barrier Reef