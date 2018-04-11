Minister tells Bundy MP off for 'making demands' on hospital

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS: An artist impression of a new Bundaberg Hospital.

AN "UNSATISFACTORY” response to a Question on Notice has got a local MP firing on all cylinders on behalf of his electorate.

Member for Bundaberg David Batt was far from happy after he received a sub-par response from the office of the Health and Ambulance Services Minister Steven Miles late last month.

It was regarding the $3 million business case for Bundaberg Hospital, which the Palaszczuk Government committed to last year.

Mr Batt asked the minister to confirm if the business case had started, when it would be finished and if it would be released publicly.

On March 19, the minister's office lodged a response which revealed the business case began earlier this year.

The answer also identified the complexity of the process and the phases involved.

It stated that "any decision that (was) made” would be publicly released.

NOT HAPPY: Bundaberg MP David Batt says the report should be made public. TAHLIA STEHBENS

On Monday, an unsatisfied Mr Batt's sent a follow-up letter to Dr Miles's office and asked for all three of his original questions to be answered.

He argued taxpayers had a right to know how long the study was expected to take and insisted the case's complete findings be released publicly.

"Bundaberg residents should be able to read, for themselves, the findings and recommendations that will inform the Palaszczuk Government's decision. I am asking you to release the report publicly in full when it's complete. It is not enough to release the decision alone,” his letter stated.

But the minister's office said the decision to release an executive summary was not up to them, but rather Building Queensland, which would publicise the final decision and how it was reached.

"Instead of making demands and pointing fingers, the new Member for Bundaberg should make an effort to understand the process behind planning such a significant infrastructure project,” Dr Miles said.

"At the moment it is estimated that the overall timeframe to deliver a final business case will be between 18 months and two years.”