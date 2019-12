Immigration Minister David Coleman has stood aside for personal reasons, but will continue to serve as the federal member for Banks in NSW.

Immigration Minister David Coleman has stood aside for personal reasons, but will continue to serve as the federal member for Banks in NSW.

Australia's immigration minister has taken indefinite leave for personal reasons.

Despite standing aside from his cabinet role, David Coleman will continue to serve as the member for Banks in south-west Sydney.

"I look forward to him to returning to his ministerial role when he is in a position to do so," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement on Friday.