Minister speaks out against Frecklington for ‘outright lie’

The Minister Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey has hit back at the opposition leader after claiming she told an "outright lie" about recent road funding.

Deb Frecklington was in the region today discussing the LNP's four-lane plan for the Bruce Highway and announcing a $50m investment for rest stops.

When asked what she made of the $42.5 million announcement Mr Bailey made with regards to the Isis Highway between Bundaberg and the Bruce Highway on the weekend, Ms Frecklington laughed.

"Look that was a commitment that was announced, I understand, several years ago, and no doubt it was over budget," she said.

"That's an old announcement so I think it might be better if the Labor Government started focusing on the future of Queensland."

ROAD TRIP: Opposition leader Deb Frecklington stops in Childers on her road trip up the Bruce Highway.

After hearing her comments, Mr Bailey said "Deb Frecklington has told an outright lie".

"This is the one and only time that this program has been announced; it was on Saturday by me, the business case was only completed in June of this year and we've announced it as soon as it's ready to go," he said.

"For the LNP leader to be travelling through the area and just telling outright lies is really very disappointing.

"She's just not fit to lead Queensland."

MORE STORIES

• CAMPAIGN TRAIL: Frecklington's first stop on 'goat track'

• Election forum to be livestreamed for voters

• 'Set in concrete': Why the council's sticking to rates