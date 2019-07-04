Minister slams illegal fishing duo

Some of the items found when a Burnett Heads father and son were searched for black market fishing.

MINISTER for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner has slammed a father and son duo who were fined for significant black market fishing activity last month.

It comes after new offences and penalties were introduced to combat the issue of illegal fishing.

Mr Furner said the government had zero tolerance for such acts.

"We have zero tolerance for black marketing. Tough enforcement is vital to building a legacy of a sustainable fishery for our children and grandchildren," he said.

On June 14 the NewsMail reported Graham John Honor and Christopher John Honor entered written pleas of guilty to Bundaberg Magistrates court.

They were both charged with 24 offences of unlawfully committing an act, unlawful possession of regulated fish and failing to comply with regulated fishing method declaration.

At the time, the court heard there were 91 transactions over a 12 month period, all for commercial gain.

Minister Furner said black market fishing threatened the viability of legitimate fishing operators and with new technology deployed to catch people in the act.

"The Queensland Government has taken such a strong stand against black marketing with the introduction of new offences and penalties, including up to three years jail and $390,000 for trafficking in seafood," he said.

"These two men were lucky they were prosecuted before the new laws came into effect, otherwise they may have been facing a significantly higher fine.

"Queensland Boating and Fisheries Patrol uses a range of techniques and technology to uncover illegal activities, including surveillance cameras.

"We also recently deployed drones as part of our compliance enforcement effort, making it even harder for people to hide illegal activities."