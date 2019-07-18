Minister slams claims regulation reforms will hurt industry

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said he supports the advise given to him by the Local Drought Committee.

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner said he supports the advise given to him by the Local Drought Committee. Kevin Farmer

FISHERIES Minister Mark Furner has hit back at claims from the State Opposition that changes to Queensland's fishing regulations will damage the industry.

Mr Furner said the former LNP Government had originally started the reform process with its 2014 report, known as the MRAG report.

"The LNP then tried to hide the report from Queenslanders because it does not have the courage to do what's necessary to build a legacy of a sustainable fishery for our children and grandchildren," Mr Furner said.

"In contrast, the Palaszczuk Government released the report and has developed, consulted on and fully funded a 10-year program of reform to give Queenslanders a world-class fisheries system.

"Tony Perrett's myths about the impacts of quotas are refuted by the LNP's own MRAG report.

"Mr Perrett's comments are lazy, ill-informed sniping and they do the fishing industry, and indeed all Queenslanders, a massive disservice."

Mr Furner said he had met with the Queensland Seafood Industry Association and other commercial fishing representatives on many occasions to discuss reforms and how to support the commercial fishing industry.

"I highly value their contributions," he said.