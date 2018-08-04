Minister responds to road woes

State Member for Bundaberg David Batt MP has joined forces with a Bundaberg resident Carmen McEneany.

ROADS Minister Mark Bailey's office has responded to calls from Bundaberg MP David Batt for improved safety at a notorious intersection.

Mr Batt was joined my mother-of-three Carmen McEneany on Thursday to launch a parliamentary e-petition in the fight for an upgrade the dangerous FE Walker St and Ashfield Rd intersection.

A spokesperson from Mr Bailey's office said road safety was at the centre of decision making and all road upgrades were carefully prioritised to ensure funds were directed to areas with the greatest safety and capacity needs.

"Priorities are based on site-specific safety factors including crash history, traffic volumes, geometry and visibility,” the spokesperson said.

"Any future upgrades to the intersection will be considered on the basis of these factors.

"Stephen Bennett (Burnett MP) had three years of a record majority Newman Government but did nothing to upgrade this intersection.”

The petition can be signed via the below link or in Mr Batt's office.

https://bit.ly/2LNC0AU