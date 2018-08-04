Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
State Member for Bundaberg David Batt MP has joined forces with a Bundaberg resident Carmen McEneany.
State Member for Bundaberg David Batt MP has joined forces with a Bundaberg resident Carmen McEneany. Mike Knott BUN020818PETITION2
Politics

Minister responds to road woes

4th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ROADS Minister Mark Bailey's office has responded to calls from Bundaberg MP David Batt for improved safety at a notorious intersection.

Mr Batt was joined my mother-of-three Carmen McEneany on Thursday to launch a parliamentary e-petition in the fight for an upgrade the dangerous FE Walker St and Ashfield Rd intersection.

A spokesperson from Mr Bailey's office said road safety was at the centre of decision making and all road upgrades were carefully prioritised to ensure funds were directed to areas with the greatest safety and capacity needs.

"Priorities are based on site-specific safety factors including crash history, traffic volumes, geometry and visibility,” the spokesperson said.

"Any future upgrades to the intersection will be considered on the basis of these factors.

"Stephen Bennett (Burnett MP) had three years of a record majority Newman Government but did nothing to upgrade this intersection.”

The petition can be signed via the below link or in Mr Batt's office.

https://bit.ly/2LNC0AU

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Big win for Bundy gin maker

    premium_icon Big win for Bundy gin maker

    Business IF YOU enjoy a drop of Kalki Moon's classic gin, you're not the only one.

    • 4th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Tucker's return to fun run

    premium_icon Tucker's return to fun run

    News Paul is in top form after nursing a knee injury

    • 4th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    Cutest little critter in hands of wildlife carer

    premium_icon Cutest little critter in hands of wildlife carer

    Environment Little find a big deal in garden

    • 4th Aug 2018 5:00 AM
    The Bundy farm with fresh produce and a big heart

    premium_icon The Bundy farm with fresh produce and a big heart

    Community Fresh option for locals

    • 4th Aug 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners