Petition response: Minister answers question on Burrum River

OVERFISHED: The number of fish has declined in Burrum River. StewArt Photography

MINISTER for Fisheries Mark Furner has responded to a local fisherman's call to stop netting in the Burrum River system.

Ken Crouch spoke with the NewsMail earlier this month saying his "heart was broken" after the decline of fish in local rivers, including the Isis and Burrum Rivers.

The retiree moved to live on the banks of the Isis 13 years ago and fish.

But since netting prohibitions north and south of Bundaberg have been put in place there's now a lot of professionals netting in Mr Crouch's neck of the woods.

Mr Crouch set up a petition to the stop the commercial netting which has gained more than 500 signatures on paper and 38 online.

He was backed by Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett who encouraged people to exercise their democratic right to have a say.

"This petition is giving our recreational fishers that important voice," Mr Bennett told the NewsMail earlier this month.

"There's clearly some concern among residents that they aren't getting a fair go, and of course environmental concerns of decreased fish stocks have been raised.

"I acknowledge that there is a real concern among the community about the effect this is also having on the local tourism industry and local economy."

Mr Crouch said recreational fishing and fish stocks in these areas had declined dramatically over the last few years.

To the point where even the professional net fishermen complain that they are unable to get a reasonable catch because there are so many of them working the area.

Mr Crouch requested the State to close the Burrum, Gregory, Isis and Cherwell River systems to professional gill netting to save the river systems and allow the fish stocks to recover.

RESPONSE: Mark Furner at the announcement of the Bundaberg 10-year Action Plan last year, Mr Furner has responded to a petition requesting to stop commercial fishing in the Burrum and Isis Rivers. Mike Knott BUN060617PLAN2

On Friday, Mr Furner responded to the petition saying the Department was now going through the Palaszczuk Government Sustainable Fisheries Strategy 2017-2027.

This sets out the reform agenda for the next 10 years.

"It will pave the way for Queensland to have a world-class fisheries management system," the reform read.

"It is the biggest fisheries reform in Queensland's history and will ensure healthy fish stocks that will support thousands of Queensland jobs."

Mr Furner said the process of implementing the strategy, which includes reviewing the priority fisheries of trawl, east coast inshore and crab, was now taking place.

He said while there had been some initial discussions on reform options for the priority fisheries, no decision had been made at this time.

"Both Queensland's commercial and recreational fishing sectors contribute economic and social calue to the state," he said.

Mr Furner said the Department would be releasing discussion papers later this month and holding face to face meetings throughout the State in April and May.

To view the petition go to https://bit.ly/2G8ZMV2.