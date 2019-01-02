Minister responds: Clarity on Jewel call-in

JEWEL BARGARA: An artist's impression of a proposed high rise at Bargara. State Planning Minister Cameron Dick has called in the project for review.

STATE Planning Minister Cameron Dick has responded to an opinion piece published in today's NewsMail.

Editor Adam Wratten urged Mr Dick to provide clarity in a timely fashion as to whether he was open to considering the proposed controversial Jewel development at Bargara at nine storeys.

Mr Wratten said if the minister believed the project would be would be refused because this height conflicted with the town planning scheme, it would help the battling region move forward to get a sense of his direction at an early stage instead of having to wait for a thorough review of the application, which has a number of complex elements.

Here is Mr Dick's response.

REGARDING the opinion piece in yesterday's NewsMail on the Bargara Jewel development call-in, I agree that transparency throughout the process is paramount.

That's why, as was confirmed in my call-in notice, I will be reassessing the proposal against all relevant planning instruments, including Bundaberg Regional Council's planning scheme.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, and Planning Cameron Dick.

To begin this process, the Bundaberg Regional Council is required to provide the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning with the development application and supporting materials. The Council has until January 4 to do so.

Once provided, I will decide whether I have all the information necessary to begin the reassessment process, and if so, a confirmation notice about the application, including development details, will be issued.

A detailed reassessment will then be undertaken.

This includes provisions in the Bundaberg Regional Planning Scheme relating to height, and how lighting from the proposed development will potentially impact the local marine turtle population.

At this stage of the process, it would be inappropriate, and potentially damaging to due process, to pre-empt matters which may influence the outcome of this development.

I am fully aware of the local community's interest in this matter, but it is necessary for me to be diligent and thorough before I make any final decision.

Bargara residents, and the greater Bundaberg community, can be assured the reassessment of the development application will be considered and comprehensive.

I will make my decision about the development application in the first half of 2019.

CAMERON DICK

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning