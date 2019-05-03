Minister responds as Agforce deletes farmer data for safety

RURAL lobby group Agforce has vowed to remove data supplied by farmers in case the government uses it against them as it ramps up protection of the Great Barrier Reef.

Queensland's Environmental Minister, Leeanne Enoch, said that by doing this the agricultural body was wasting $70 million in taxpayer money which had been used to collect the information through the Best Management Practice programs.

Ms Enoch denied that the Reef Protection legislation had the ability to get that sort of data from Agforce for the benefit of the reef.

"Agforce often claims that they are true environmentalists, but this decision is not the action of a group that wants to protect the environment," Ms Enoch said.

"It is disappointing that Agforce decided to flush so much work, and the taxpayer dollars that have been supporting it, out to sea."

She said the data proved that some farmers had voluntarily worked to improve the quality of run-off water flowing into the reef.

Amendments to the Great Barrier Reef Protection Measures are expected to be debated in the Queensland Parliament within weeks.

Member for Bundaberg, David Batt, said he wanted to debate in parliament against the amendments, which he said were unnecessary.

"I hope to have the opportunity to put my concerns on the record and fight for the stability, fairness and transparency that our Wide Bay and Burnett farmers deserve," Mr Batt said.

Agforce's chief executive Michael Gueri said that when passed in its current form the government could compel the agricultural body to share the data supplied by its members.

Mr Guerin said that Agforce needed to protect the data of more than 3000 farmers, which had been collected through the Best Management Practices programs.

The program had been used to improve farmers' operations and sustainability, he said.

"We have been left with no choice but to permanently remove this data," Mr Guerin said.

"AgForce strongly opposed the Bill on the grounds that it won't guarantee any benefit to the reef in terms of water quality and is an unnecessary impost on farmers of even more red tape and expensive fines for non-compliance.

"Farmers and graziers manage over 80 per cent of Queensland's landscapes, and are proud of their reputation as responsible stewards of the land."

Have your say on this issue at www.news-mail.com.au.