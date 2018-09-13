Minister, report offer no explanation for ratio opposition

THE nurses union has accused the Federal Government and the aged care minister of turning their back on elderly Australians after the release of a strategy paper that did not recommend staff ratios.

Aged Care Minister Ken Wyatt yesterday released A Matter of Care: Aged Care Workforce Strategy.

The strategy says set staffing ratios would not assist in meeting community expectations or outcomes for residents in aged care - but, crucially, does not explain why.

Mr Wyatt reinforced the government's message by saying "fixed staff ratios is not an effective way of ensuring quality care”.

Currently, Registered Nurses are not required by law to be on-site at aged care facility.

Queensland Nurses and Midwives' Union secretary Beth Mohle said her organisation welcomed many initiatives in the minister's blueprint but said she was deeply concerned aged care providers would not be held legally responsible for the provision of safe staff levels and skill mix.

"Elderly Australians are experiencing unnecessary pain, suffering and premature death due to chronic understaffing in Australian aged care facilities,” Ms Mohle said.

"Understaffing and related adverse outcomes are occurring nation-wide. They are occurring for the simple reason there are no federal laws that determine how an aged care facility should be staffed.

"As a result, aged care providers looking to cut costs run skeleton staff and elderly Australians suffer. In some circumstances they die unnecessarily, prematurely and painfully.”

Ms Mohle said the Australian Medical Association had also called for federal laws to mandate safe staff levels in aged care.

"It is time Australian federal politicians stood up to protect the elderly in their care,” she said.

Recommendations from the federal report include a social media campaign and continued voluntary codes of practice for aged care providers, but Ms Mohle said aged care providers should be held accountable for those in their care, especially given the profits they make.

Mr Wyatt said a strong supply and adequate provision of appropriately trained, skilled and resourced staff was a top government priority.

"Crucial to this strategy is building workforce capacity, with a strong focus on staff retention and the development of new, professional career paths,” he said.

Industry consultation about the strategy will now begin.

Mr Wyatt said an industry group made up of aged care operators, unions and community groups was being formed to tackle skills and workforce issues identified by the taskforce that put the strategy together.

Ms Mohle said the QNMU would not rest until federal laws were introduced to protect the elderly.

The NewsMail lifted the lid on neglect and staffing issues in aged care in February last year, sparking national debate and the push for staff ratios.

On May 12 the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation, of which the QNMU is a member, launched a national campaign for nurse-resident ratios in Australian aged care facilities.