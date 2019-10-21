Minister quizzed on impact of Adani for future mines

CARMICHAEL MINE: There have been claims the project will face significant financial roadblocks.

MINES Minister Anthony Lynham says he cannot comment on the accuracy of reports claiming "apparent impacts" of Adani's Carmichael mine and rail project on future mines in the state.

Dr Lynham was responding to a question on notice from the Greens' Maiwar MP Michael Berkman in State Parliament.

Mr Berkman had asked whether the State Government had conducted any modelling into the impact of the Carmichael project on the profitability of other mines and mine jobs in the state, and what impact the modelling suggested.

For months, controversial miner Adani has been dogged by claims the Carmichael mine will face significant financial roadblocks.

In June, The Sydney Morning Herald quoted Wood Mackenzie thermal coal analyst Rory Simington as saying other mines hoping to break into the Galilee Basin would have dimmer prospects than Adani.

"We think a fair bit of infrastructure is needed for a second player to come in there, which is going to discourage people," Mr Simington said.

Dr Lynham said the State Government supported the sustainable development of the Galilee Basin for jobs and growth.

"Any mining project in Queensland is assessed and conditioned with the best interests of the sector and state in mind," he said.

"This government has been clear that Adani's Carmichael coal mine and rail project should be commercially viable in its own right without financial assistance from the government.

"Under the Co-Ordinator General's procedures for 'co-ordinated projects' under the State Development and Public Works Organisation Act 1971, a number of studies were conducted for the project, including an economic assessment associated with the environmental impact statement by GHD in 2012."