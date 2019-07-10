Minister quiet on whether Bundy will be drug test trial site

NO ANSWERS: Minister for Social Services Anne Ruston did not confirm whether a controversial bill to drug test welfare recipients would be trialled in Bundaberg. Pictured with Matt Canavan.

NO ANSWERS: Minister for Social Services Anne Ruston did not confirm whether a controversial bill to drug test welfare recipients would be trialled in Bundaberg. Pictured with Matt Canavan. Allan Reinikka ROK150116aruston1

THE minister for social services has not ruled out resurrecting a bill to bring in mandatory drug testing for welfare recipients.

Last week it was reported Minister for Families and Social Services Anne Ruston said the drug testing trial remained government policy.

Ms Ruston said it would go ahead if the bill was passed in Parliament.

And in Bundaberg, federal Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt has shown his support for the proposed bill.

Mr Pitt told the NewsMail he would support the mandatory drug testing of welfare recipients.

If a person receiving welfare payments failed the drug test, the bill would call for them to be placed on a welfare 'quarantine' method such as a Cashless Debit Card for two years.

The original bill was put on ice back in 2017, due to lack of support from Labor, the Greens and members of the crossbench.

When asked specifically whether Bundaberg may be a trial site for such mandatory testing, Ms Ruston did not answer questions.

A spokeswoman for Ms Ruston instead said the trial was subject to the passage of legislation and confirmed the drug testing trial remained government policy.

"The government is working through the legislative priorities of the year ahead," the spokeswoman said.

But it appears opinions are divided on the possibility of mandatory drug testing.

Bundaberg woman Tamika Clarence, 25, said she didn't think it was a bad idea.

Tamika Clarence said the plan could motivate some people. Mike Knott BUN090719CEN2

Ms Clarence, a recipient of the single parenting payment, said she thought it was the "right thing" considering the government was providing money to people so they could look for a job and get an education.

"It's good to push us to work harder (for ourselves)," Ms Clarence said.

And Tim Richards, 24 agreed.

Tim Richards said it was a fair move. Mike Knott BUN090719CEN1

"(But) it depends on everyone's situation," Mr Richards said.

"It's fair because you can surveillance them and know if they've done the wrong thing.

"You would know if they've taken advantage of the system and stop people using money on the wrong thing."

One young man who disagreed with the possible bill was Jarrod Southan, 17, who said he couldn't get behind it as it would be a disruption in people's lives.

Jarrod Southan is against the idea. Mike Knott BUN090719CEN3

"It could be a family with kids or something," Jarrod said.

"It's judging people by how they look."

Ms Ruston's spokeswoman said substance abuse can be a barrier to employment with consequences for our entire welfare system."