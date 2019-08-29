Minister questions cost of bypassing Quay St

QUAY QUESTIONS: Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey at the sugar terminal at Bundaberg Port.

TRANSPORT Minister Mark Bailey says the Federal Government needs to talk more “thoroughly” with State Government representatives if it wants to resolve funding issues over Bundaberg’s revitalisation.

The Federal Government offered $32 million for a project aimed to lighten Quay St traffic, but Mr Bailey said the funding did not consider all the needs of the project, including the possibility for a third bridge across the Burnett River.

Mr Bailey declined to say if he would reject the project if a new bridge was needed.

“We’re involved with all the stakeholders about how you develop the road network in this region in a co-ordinated holistic way,” he said.

“It indeed may need an additional river crossing, so let’s get the groundwork done, and that’s the appropriate way to go forward,” he said.

He acknowledged “interest with this project” but that the State Government was examining the overall road network through the Bundaberg Integrated Transport Strategy.