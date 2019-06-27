Minister pays Bundy a visit

BUNDABERG has received a visit from another politician this week as the pollie visit tally rises to eight in recent weeks.

Since Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited on May 31, Bundy has enjoyed visits from ministers Cameron Dick, Grace Grace, Kate Jones, Shannon Fentiman and Di Farmer and from Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.

Today Shadow Minister for Communities, for Disability Services and Seniors, for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships and for the Arts Dr Christian Rowan visited some of Bundaberg's community organisations yesterday such as Community Lifestyle Support and Gidarjal.

He sat down with the NewsMail where he weighed in on the recent announcement of a new Hospital for Bundaberg.

"There is no doubt Bundaberg needs a new hospital,” he said.

"But the Palaszczuk Government is always big on rhetoric and talk as opposed to practical action.

"What the people of Bundaberg and the Wide Bay region are looking for is practical action so this is progressed in a timely way to ensure they get the building and construction of a new hospital to deliver the services for a growing region.”

Dr Rowan said regional areas were lacking availability and access to health services.

"People who live in regional and rural Queensland certainly need access and availability to basic service provision,” he said.