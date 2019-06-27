Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Stacie Saltner and Christian Rowan in Bundy yesterday
Stacie Saltner and Christian Rowan in Bundy yesterday Contributed
Politics

Minister pays Bundy a visit

Geordi Offord
by
27th Jun 2019 6:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDABERG has received a visit from another politician this week as the pollie visit tally rises to eight in recent weeks.

Since Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visited on May 31, Bundy has enjoyed visits from ministers Cameron Dick, Grace Grace, Kate Jones, Shannon Fentiman and Di Farmer and from Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington.

Today Shadow Minister for Communities, for Disability Services and Seniors, for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Partnerships and for the Arts Dr Christian Rowan visited some of Bundaberg's community organisations yesterday such as Community Lifestyle Support and Gidarjal.

He sat down with the NewsMail where he weighed in on the recent announcement of a new Hospital for Bundaberg.

"There is no doubt Bundaberg needs a new hospital,” he said.

"But the Palaszczuk Government is always big on rhetoric and talk as opposed to practical action.

"What the people of Bundaberg and the Wide Bay region are looking for is practical action so this is progressed in a timely way to ensure they get the building and construction of a new hospital to deliver the services for a growing region.”

Dr Rowan said regional areas were lacking availability and access to health services.

"People who live in regional and rural Queensland certainly need access and availability to basic service provision,” he said.

christian rowan
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Driver inches from death as bars smash through windscreen

    premium_icon Driver inches from death as bars smash through windscreen

    News THERE are probably few things scarier than watching huge metal bars hurtling towards you.

    18 Origin stars who once played at the Confraternity

    premium_icon 18 Origin stars who once played at the Confraternity

    Rugby League We look back on the making of legends as event comes up

    Shock as red-bellied black snake given as 'gift'

    premium_icon Shock as red-bellied black snake given as 'gift'

    Offbeat Her cat thought it was giving her a present. It was not.