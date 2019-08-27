Minister in town to talk safety of older drivers

TRANSPORT Minister Mark Bailey and police will visit Bundaberg tomorrow to attend a special forum on safety for older drivers.

In Bundaberg, more than one in five people seriously injured in crashes over the past five years were older road users.

Across Queensland, 25 per cent of people who died in crashes over the past five years were aged 60-years-old and over.

"While the number of deaths on Queensland roads is the lowest in five years, older drivers continue to be overrepresented," Mr Bailey said.

"The Palaszczuk Government is delivering more $23 billion for better Queensland roads, including $900 million in road safety initiatives, but we all have a role to play.

Community groups, seniors' organisations, health, police, local council, transport industry and service providers will attend the forum as part of Queensland Road Safety Week.

"We want people to put safety first when they head onto the roads, which is why we'll be talking to community to see how we can get the message through."

Queensland Road Safety Week is a State Government initiative, delivered annually in partnership by the Department of Transport and Main Roads and Queensland Police Service.

The Motor Accident Insurance Commission, RACQ and the Centre for Accident Research and Road Safety - Queensland are supporters.

The event will be held at 10am at the Sugar Country Motor Inn.