Minister in Bundy to announce plan to end Safe Schools

CONTROVERSIAL anti-discrimination program Safe Schools would be banned in Queensland under LNP rule.

Opposition education spokeswoman Tracy Davis revealed in Bundaberg yesterday that the party plans to keep the program out of Queensland schools on the grounds it is driven by "ideology” and not the protection of children.

The Labor government is yet to commit to funding the Safe Schools program beyond October, when federal support runs out.

"Parents and schools have had Safe Schools forced on them by Labor's left-wing agenda and that is not acceptable,” Ms Davis said.

"Under Annastacia Palaszczuk, parents have been kept in the dark over the controversial program used in our schools.

"Labor is unwilling to even reveal if the Safe Schools program has been formally audited in the past two years and there has been no disclosure of which schools are using the resources.

"Our schools are places for learning and nurturing, they are not places for social engineering or politicking.”

She said New South Wales and Tasmania had already withdrawn Safe Schools from their schools.

Ms Davis said the LNP would develop a new "anti-bullying resource” for Queensland schools in consultation with teachers, parents, educational experts and child psychologists.

"The LNP is committed to stamping out any form of bullying or anti-social behaviour from our schools. This behaviour will not be tolerated,” Ms Davis said.

Ms Davis did not say how much dropping the program and developing a new one would cost taxpayers.