MINISTER: Impact on turtles hasn't been properly explored

THE finer details of the proposed call in notice for the Bargara Jewel high-rise have further highlighted State development minister Cameron Dick's concerns.

Mr Dick used his reserved power to issue a call-in notice on the controversial development on Thursday, saying the main reasons were the processes undertaken by Bundaberg Regional Council and his concerns about the impact on the region's turtles.

He said the proposed development potentially affected marine turtles, and those potential effects had not been properly assessed.

"I am further concerned that the council's conditions do not adequately ensure those potential effects are properly managed,” Mr Dick said.

"The council did not make a decision on the development application within the decision period.”

George Martin, the man who led the charge against the project at nine storeys, said the minister's action reaffirmed the importance of "sticking to the process” in planning and development matters.

"Let's recap - In September the mayor and supporting councillors blocked the council planners' recommendation on Mr Wei's Esplanade Jewel application,” Mr Martin said.

"They then, along with the CEO, sat on their hands so that Mr Wei's application slid to a default approval.

"Thank goodness Planning Minister Dick is doing his job.”

In the council's September Ordinary Meeting the fate of the nine-storey high-rise was left in the hands of Bundaberg Regional Council CEO Stephen Johnston.

After the vote to approve at the council assessment team's 20m recommendation was split evenly at four all by voting councillors, Mayor Jack Dempsey's casting vote came into play.

Councillors John Learmonth, Judy Peters, Jason Bartels and Wayne Honor all voted in favour of the 20m restriction, while Mayor Jack Dempsey joined councillors Steve Cooper, Ross Sommerfeld and Helen Blackburn in rejecting the recommendation.

Cr Greg Barnes was removed from voting as other councillors voted he had a perceived conflicted of interest in the application.

Meanwhile, Cr Scott Rowleson and Deputy Mayor Bill Trevor declared a conflict of interest and abstained from voting.

This put the CEO in the hotseat. When he didn't make a decision by the due date, the project was deemed approved.

In a document on the Queensland Government's website which lists all call ins, Mr Dick said it was "not evident from the council's resolution and accompanying minutes whether the council supported (or would support) the approval of the development application, including for a height of up to nine storeys, with or without appropriate conditions or refuse it”.

"I consider that the council's conditions are not adequate to ensure that impacts of the proposed development are properly addressed, as a number of conditions defer significant approvals, including but not limited to approvals relating to a management plan for potential impacts on marine turtles,” he said.

"I have received requests to call in the development application as members of the public hold concerns about the assessment process that was followed, resulting in the council not deciding the development application within the extended decision-making timeframe.”

Mr Dick addressed the concerns about the sea turtles saying they were a significant environmental interest, as was reflected in the regional plan and the planning scheme.

"The site is located in a Sea Turtle Sensitive Area in the planning scheme and the council's planning officer's report indicates that the development application does not sufficiently demonstrate that the proposed development will not cause an unreasonable impact on sensitive fauna in the area,” he said.

"The specific issue of lighting impacts on a turtle sensitive area has not been adequately addressed, both in identification and corresponding mitigation.

"I am concerned that the conditioning approach is not adequate to ensure that potential impacts to marine turtles can be properly managed.”

The Bundaberg Regional Council has until November 29 to make representation to the minister.

On Thursday councillor for planning and development Ross Sommerfeld said council welcomed the scrutiny from the minister and reaffirmed the minister's assessment against the town plan was "not a worry at all”.

"This application is a high-density application in a high-density zone, where the high-density population is less than what's prescribed in our planning scheme,” he said.

"We are very confident that this decision will result in the application going forward.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett welcomed the minister's interest in the project saying the process was all about "checks and balances”.

"We have had a pretty good experience with state government calls ins,” Mr Bennett said.

"I do question State interest though I find it hard, in my analysis of what State interest is in a State call in, but that's up to the minister.

"My review of the conditions are that I believe they have met the conditions that council put on them.

"The local government and now the minister have to work through a process and we are always respectful of that and hope the outcome is reflective of proper due process.”

Mr Bennett said he welcomed development in his division but it has to be the right development.

"We are feeling a very stagnated economy in Bargara,” he said.

"The Jewel has certainly stirred up some emotion and rightly so.”

Mr Dick said if he decided to call in the development application, the process would restart at the start of the confirmation period in the application stage.

The NewsMail contacted the developer Shang Wei for comment, but no response was given.