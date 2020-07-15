Menu
Peter Dutton’s holiday sparks virus fears

by Peter Carruthers
15th Jul 2020 3:07 PM
A RECENT visit by holidaying Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton to Cape York has amplified fears of COVID-19 infecting vulnerable Indigenous communities.

Mr Dutton and his family, in a convoy of Landcruisers, was spotted this week at Punsand Bay and Bamaga.

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)
Owner of the Croc Tent Dale Mears said he had to deny some of Mr Dutton's party entry to the souvenir shop 17km south of the Tip due to social distancing regulations.

Since the opening of the Northern Peninsula Area to all except Victorian travellers the community had been hyper vigilant about the potential coronavirus infection.

"There is still a lot of very nervous people in the community," he said.

If a Victorian second COVID wave was mirrored in FNQ Mr Mears expected visitors to be again locked out of the Cape.

"I am pretty confident as soon as we get a threat at the doorstep they will close it up again," he said.

Mr Dutton said he made it to the Tip with his dad for his 75th birthday with 11 of his grandchildren and six adults.

"Which has made (the trip) a really memorable family time," he said.

"We've had a great trip … and we've met some amazing people on the way."

