MINISTER: Closing Bundy Family Day Care is premature

Becoming an educator for Bundaberg Baptist Family Day Care is very rewarding

THE Bundaberg Baptist Family Day Care Scheme is putting the cart before the horse announcing it is closing its doors before a replacement Government funding stream is finalised (NM, 13/03).

The Turnbull Government's overhaul of Australia's broken child care system injects an additional $2.5 billion for families while also streamlining subsidies.

The funding through the Community Support Program that the Bundaberg Baptist Family Day Scheme says they rely on was established to help services that are the sole provider in the area where they operate. In Bundaberg, that's clearly not the case.

From July 2, the Community Support Program is being rolled into the new Community Child Care Fund and all existing providers, like the Bundaberg Baptist Family Day Scheme, are eligible to apply for grants from that $404 million pot of funding. In fact, all family day care services getting Community Support Program funding were contacted repeatedly to make applications.

If government funding was really the issue behind this closure, Bundaberg Baptist Family Day Care Scheme surely would have waited until the grants for the Community Child Care Fund to be announced in April to make their decision.

Despite the executive director's claims, the Turnbull Government's child care changes are about giving more support to more families with around one million set to benefit.

I'd encourage families to visit our child care cost estimator at www.education.gov.au/childcare so they can see what our changes mean for them.

- Senator Simon Birmingham, Education and Training Minister