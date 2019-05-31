Minister clarifies height limitations to protect turtles

PROTECTING NATURE: Even celebs such as Doctor Harry love our turtles at Mon Repos. Planning regulations have been shored up.

THE Minister for State Development has clarified what the height limitations for buildings along the Bargara foreshore will be, with commercial buildings limited to two storeys.

The Temporary Local Planning Instrument document released by Minister Cameron Dick on Wednesday targets Bargara specifically, and will have an effect on local planning for two years.

It is understood that Bundaberg Regional Council planners have yet to analyse the impacts the seven page document will have, although it shows in a map that residential developments along the Bargara Esplanade will be restricted to five storeys.

The map illustrates a six storey height limit on residentials further back from the ocean, such as in Miller, Burkitt and See streets.

There was also a condition that said measures had to be taken to reduce noise and lighting during the construction of buildings.

The TLPI did not apply to the development within the Mon Repos Turtle Conservation Area, but what it will do is impact proposals such as the Jewel coastal estate.

Perth based marine turtle specialist Dr Kellie Pendoley endorsed the six-story limitation in Bargara because the light emissions will not be detectable over the current sky glow, according to a spokeswoman from the Department of State Development.

Dr Pendoley is the Australiasian regional vice co-chair of the International Union for Conservation of Nature, and has decades of experience in the field across the world.

The spokeswoman said that other communities along the Queensland coast will have to follow the same regulations as Bargara under the Sea Turtle Sensitive Area Model Code.

"The TLPI does not halt development but rather provides greater clarity for coastal development so that turtles are protected,” she said.

"The council is now required to progress amendments to its planning scheme to ensure the provisions of the TLPI are incorporated.

"This will involve talking to the community and industry.”

However, the code that applies across Queensland the spokeswoman mentioned does not refer to height restrictions of buildings.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey and Mr Dick had spoken before the document was released on Wednesday, and their discussion is understood to have been constructive.

Mr Dick was in Gladstone yesterday with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk when he thanked the Bundaberg Regional Council for "working so positively with my planning department”.

He said the document gave developers certainty.

"Everyone in the community now knows what the planning arrangements are and everyone can get on with putting in development applications,” Mr Dick said.

"And the council knows what they can do too.”

Mr Dick also equated a thriving loggerhead turtle population with an improved tourism sector.

"It's very important that we protect the endangered loggerhead turtle population, because those turtles mean jobs for the local community as well,” he said.

Cr Dempsey was unable to be reached for comment yesterday, which was a public holiday for the Bundaberg Show.

However, a council spokesman said the mayor considered the document to be "Australia's strongest protection for endangered turtles”.

"This gives the region a unique distinction which will help to attract investment and encourage sustainable development,” the spokesman said.

Local developer Bill Moorhead said the limitation could be a good thing because it would make legislation clearer before plans were made, but it needed to be done well.

"I personally would like to sell it to outside sources as a good thing, not a bad thing,” he said, adding that it could show that Bargara took itself seriously as an eco-tourism hotspot.

The Bundaberg Regional Council would need to work productively to ensure that the TLPI requirements were used in its town planning, but if the state government needed to enforce its restriction it could be harmful.

"We can know for sure what we can and can't do,” Mr Moorhead said.

"There's been some terrible misinformation from both sides of the argument...but if we know certain things we can't do, that's a good thing because we're not going to build people's hopes up.”