Minister calls for councils to ensure credit card control

COUNCIL CRACKDOWN: New South Wales Minister for Local Government, Gabrielle Upton, has announced sweeping new measures to ensure local councils are properly managing credit card expenditure. Contributed

NORTHERN Rivers council staff will come under closer scrutiny after a general manager at a NSW council billed more than $500,000 on a corporate credit card.

On Tuesday the NSW Minister for Local Government, Gabrielle Upton, announced sweeping new measures to ensure local councils are properly managing credit card expenditure.

Ms Upton said the range of measures will help ensure council credit cards are not abused and they have the right mechanisms in place to account for all expenditure and identify any irregularities

The minister is also demanding answers after an allegation former Hay Shire Council general manager Allen Dwyer billed more than $500,000 to a corporate credit card.

"These allegations are very concerning and I am taking action to get to the bottom of the matter to ensure it doesn't happen in another council," she said.

"Councils must ensure they account for each and every ratepayer dollar...all councils in NSW must ensure that they have proper financial management systems in place to regulate credit card expenditure by their staff."

But Northern Rivers councils insist the same alleged credit card fraud could not happen here.

Lismore City Council general manager Shelley Oldham, said they already have strong governance procedures in place.

"We will continue to ensure that robust measures and controls remain in place (and) the process of establishing an Audit, Risk and Improvement Committee is well underway," she said.

"We have completed the Expression of Interest and are now in the process of selecting the final membership."

Kyogle Council's general manager Graham Kennett said he was "bitterly disappointed," by the alleged irregularity.

"I hope this man is punished to the full extent of the law," he said.

"When people behave like this it reflects poorly on the rest of the industry."

Mr Kennett said Kyogle Council already has many of Ms Upton's provisions in place.

A Ballina Shire Council representative said they have "very robust" credit card management practices in place.

"The general manager is not issued a council credit card (and) Ballina Shire Council's internal auditor, Grant Thornton Pty. Ltd, as part of their on-going internal audit program for council, completed an audit...in August this year (and) it stated 'Council has implemented robust end to end systems and procedures'.

"However, the audit identified areas for improvement which we are currently implementing."

A spokeswoman for Byron Shire Council said they already have very strict rules surrounding the use of corporate credit cards.

"Our auditors last reviewed council's fraud and corruption controls in March 2018 and did not identify any issues of significance," she said.

"Council has since developed a new Fraud and Corruption Control policy and strategy to further strengthen its financial governance."