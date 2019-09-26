Lynham heads to tavern while Sunwater meeting underway

Sunwater chairwoman Leith Boully explains the reason for the shortening of Paradise Dam's spillway during a press conference in North Bundaberg, with Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham.

THE Natural Resources Minister has drawn criticism for not being part of a meeting between Sunwater and Canegrowers on Tuesday night.

Anthony Lynham was at the Spotted Dog Tavern about the same time of the meeting, and flew back to Brisbane early the following morning.

A spokeswoman for Dr Lynham said he was not "hiding" from farmers following his announcement about Paradise Dam, but had been at the tavern where he was meeting with other Bundaberg locals about their concerns.

There had been speculation from farmers that his absence at the meeting was due to returning to Brisbane.

But Bundaberg MP David Batt is understood to have sat close to the minister when they caught the same flight the following day.

Childers sugarcane grower Mark Mammino expressed disappointment about the minister's absence at the meeting, saying better communication was needed with irrigators.