Generic mine BHP coal Daunia operations in central Queensland. Picture: BHPcoal mining coal mine
Mining giant sacks driver

Ashley Pillhofer
by
5th Apr 2019 11:57 AM | Updated: 1:03 PM
AUSTRALIAN mining giant BHP terminated a central Queensland rail train driver who beached "critical safety policies".

This announcement follows news of a train derailment at one of the company's Iron Ore operations in late 2018. BHP was forced to derail a train carrying 268 wagons of loaded ore after it travelled almost 100km without a driver, the Townsville Bulletin reported.

Following the derailment BHP undertook a review of all the company's rail procedures.

The company became aware a driver operating on the Aurizon network within central Queensland, had breached a number of critical safety policies. It was also found the driver had violated procedures relating to speed restrictions and emergency braking on January 23 this year.

The Aurizon network services the Bowen Basin coal region including Newlands, Goonyella, Blackwater and Moura mines as well as abbot point. Abbot Point

A company statement said "safety remains our highest priority and it is critical that our people comply with safety policies and procedures when operating equipment, including trains."

