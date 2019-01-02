Mining giant speaks out after worker dies in Bowen Basin

MINING operator BMA says its workers are mourning the loss of one of their own follow the death of a man at a Bowen Basin mine.

The company said in a statement it was saddened by the tragedy at Saraji Open Cut Coal Mine on Monday night.

Details of the incident near Dysart are vague, as both internal and external investigators probe the death, which was described by Mackay police as a "workplace accident".

In a statement, BMA said: "The welfare of the family of the deceased and the safety of our people are our highest priorities."

"We are deeply saddened by this news and will provide more information as it is available," it reads.

Operations at Saraji have been suspended until further notice.

The CMFEU has also launched its own investigation into the tragic death.

CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland president Stephen Smyth said the fatality was a blow to the whole mining community.

"We are devastated to start the new year in this way, with a worker not making it home at the end of his shift," he said.

As well as extending its condolences to the worker's family and hisco-workers, the union called for BMA and the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy to ensure transparency in investigations.

"We will be talking to our members at Saraji to understand their concerns and make sure they are addressed," he said.

"The company and the regulator have an obligation to investigate this incident thoroughly, as well as look at the overall safety culture on site."

BMA's Employee Assistance Program provider is available to support employees and their families affected by this incident: 1800 056 076.